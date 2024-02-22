Donald Lawrence Talks ‘In Him There Is No Sorrow’ Ft. Yolanda Adams [LISTEN]

The reimagining of an already legendary sound is no easy feat, but our next guest was the man for the job. The Get Up Church is excited to welcome songwriter and producer Donald Lawrence to discuss his newest project!
After working with on The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (2020) movie, he was inspired to remake the genius of the group’s songwriter, Twinkie, with an entire dedicated album. Donald Lawrence Presents ‘Power’: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark includes features from gospel greats like Yolanda Adams, Kierra Sheard Kelly, PJ Morton, and more.
Donald says that, “Rather than just doing her catalogue over—because that has been done— I want to take one record that…to me…was her most creative body of work and reimagine it,” he continues, “Sometimes I just want to do things that I feel like is artistic and gets me back to the art and the love of why I do music anyway.”
As Erica notes, Lawrence is “excellent in what he [does]” and this project is a musical masterpiece! Stay tuned for to see him honored at the annual Urban One Honors ceremony, airing Sunday Feb. 25, 2024 at 8/7C!
