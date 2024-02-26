Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Wilma Rudolph Story: Winning The Race”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Are you ready to win today as we celebrate Black History Month? I wanna celebrate a winner named Wilma Rudolph. Wilma Rudolph was born in Tennessee and was the 17th of 19 children at the age of 4. Wilma was stricken with polio and crippled in one leg before her illness she loved to run. So her parents took her to the hospital and the doctors told her they didn’t think she would walk again. On the ride home, her mother, who was a woman of faith, said I know the doctor said you would not run again, but I believe God is gonna heal you and you will run again and you will run fast.

Wilma made the decision right then that she was gonna trust God and believe her Mama.

Wilma went on to walk. And then the run and went on to win in two Olympics and won 3 gold medals. I encourage you to trust God and know that you too are born to win you. You can if you trust and believe and then act on it.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Wilma Rudolph Story: Winning The Race| Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com