Listen Live
Local

Health Officials Urging Families To Stay Vigilant Among Rise In Measles Cases Across The Country

Published on February 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Measles test, blood sample to analyze in the laboratory

Source: Kittisak Kaewchalun / Getty

As Measles cases rise across the nation, health officials are urging families to remain vigilant.

As of right now, Maryland has one confirmed case in Montgomery County. It came from a traveler who returned from overseas.

However, children can fall victim to measles at faster rates.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Most healthy kids will experience symptoms such as fever, rash, runny nose, cough, and red eyes just for a few days, however, some children may get pneumonia or a bacterial infection.

According to the CDC, about one in five people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized.

Additionally, doctors are recommending parents vaccinate their children as about 100,000 to 200,000 children die from measles every year, globally.

Unlike other viruses, measles does not change, which means your child will have lifelong protection after two doses.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Health Officials Urging Families To Stay Vigilant Among Rise In Measles Cases Across The Country appeared first on 92 Q.

Health Officials Urging Families To Stay Vigilant Among Rise In Measles Cases Across The Country  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close