We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Klean Kutz Barbershop
Business Description: “Klean Kutz, a cut above all the rest.”
Business Website: @kurtskleankuts (FB and IG)
Regally Insane Hair and Body Health Line
Business Description: “Regally Insane – Healthy options for the entire family, where we cover you from your crown to the ground!”
Business Website: https://www.regallyinsane.com/
Women’s Wellness Lounge
Business Description: “Where Wellness Becomes A Lifestyle”
Business Website: https://www.womenswellnesslounge.org/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-27-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
