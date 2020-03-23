Anthony Brown’s #ThankYouLordChallenge

Gospel artists and their fans are taking to social media to pass the coronavirus days away.

Grammy nominated artist Anthony Brown took to social media and issued a #thankyouLordchallenge asking artists and fans alike to take part in singing their rendition of this long time church favorite.

Here are some of his favs:

Chrystal Rucker

Brian Courtney Wilson

Even the Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark jumped in

And fans alike:

Join in on the fun and tag us here at @praisebaltimore when you do.

May this remind us to give thanks in everything.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Also On Praise 106.1: