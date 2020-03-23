Anthony Brown’s #ThankYouLordChallenge

Gospel artists and their fans are taking to social media to pass the coronavirus days away.
Grammy nominated artist Anthony Brown took to social media and issued a #thankyouLordchallenge asking artists and fans alike to take part in singing their rendition of this long time church favorite.
Here are some of his favs:
Chrystal Rucker
Brian Courtney Wilson
Even the Sound of Praise’s own Maurette Brown Clark jumped in
And fans alike:
View this post on Instagram
The videos are rolling in much faster than I can keep up and I’m grateful to see so many people with so many different kinds of expressions…all singing their gratitude to God. This young man really blessed me! Check out @lukmorg ! Dope man! Who’s next?!?!? #thankyoulordchallenge
View this post on Instagram
Shoutout to my sister @mrsrequittaeast for sending me this clip of her genius husband @rodney.east playing the #thankyoulordchallenge ! This guy has such a gift man. Go to his page to catch the whole thing! Since he played it, I figured I should tag some of my favorite musicians to get in on this as well. Tag some of your favorites as well! @jlsavvy @dwoodsonjr @tajmusicllc @willmcmillaniii @kennethleonardjr @kenhemusic @g_gibson @coryhenry @mike_bereal76 @dom94_7 @bart_orr @dontaewinslow @iamtrentphillips Tag some of y’all favorites!
Join in on the fun and tag us here at @praisebaltimore when you do.
May this remind us to give thanks in everything.
