Todd Dulaney is bringing worship home this week and you’re invited!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Since concert venues and pretty much all other places are closed, Dulaney and his team are hosting a concert that’ll be streamed online.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“It’s just going to be us and you. We’re going to sing some scripture and sing the word of God,” he said on Instagram. “You guys a get a chance to be with us up close and personal.”

The online “Dulaney Land Experience” will be live streamed here on YouTube on March 27 at 7 p.m.

Todd Dulaney To Host Quarantine Concert Online was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: