Lecrae Helps Install Hand-Washing Stations For The Homeless 

Hand-washing is important now more with ever with COVID-19 at large and Lecrae is doing his part in making sure the less fortunate have a chance at fighting the virus.

The Grammy award-winning rapper joined a nonprofit organization called Love Beyond Walls last week to install 15 portable sinks filled with water and hand sanitizer in Atlanta.

“I wanted to continue doing the same stuff that I have been doing just in any city I’ve lived in and that’s just being close to the disenfranchised and the marginalized communities,” Lecrae told the Associated Press.

Love Beyond Walls founder Terence Lester added that while coronavirus continues to spread, one of the organization’s goals is to help provide a basic necessity to people on the street.

According to the CDC, older adults may be at a higher risk for complications from the virus and no race or ethnicity is exempt. They recommend washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, cover your coughs/sneezes and stay home.

For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing, visit cdc.gov.  

Lecrae Helps Install Hand-Washing Stations For The Homeless   was originally published on getuperica.com

