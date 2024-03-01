The 4-1-1 On How To Shop Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Two words, three syllables: beauty sale. Although beauty sales come and go, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale sizzles our shopping spirit. In case you’re not too familiar with the shopping extravaganza, allow us to break it down.

Known as one of the biggest beauty sale events of the year, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale allows shoppers to save 50% off of various haircare, makeup, and skincare brands — from Fenty Beauty to Clinique. The three-week sale — which occurs twice a year — consists of Daily Beauty Steals. Each day, the retailer sets a specific number of beauty steals (products) at a discounted price for 24 hours. On the next day, the product selection will refresh. Keep in mind, some deals are available in-store, while others are online exclusives.

According to The Krazy Coupon Lady, Ulta is upping the ante. The beloved 21 Days of Beauty Sale has a new moniker, the Ulta Semi-Annual Beauty Sale Event. In addition, the sale is reportedly set to kick off from March 8 to March 28.

At this time, Ulta has not made any official announcements about the sale dates or the name change. However, The Krazy Coupon Lady usually has accurate intel, so we’re inclined to believe that the sale is a week away.

5 Tips To Shop Ulta’s Beauty Sale Event

If your beauty collection is overdue for a restock, we’ve got you covered. Here are some tips to help you navigate Ulta’s Semi-Annual Beauty Sale Event aka Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale, like a pro. You’re welcome!

1.Shop early!

There’s nothing worse than missing out on your favorite beauty finds. Ulta’s Daily Beauty Steals are set to expire at 11:59 pm on each day. So, it’s best to do your shopping early so you can choose wisely and grab your favorites in time.

2. Check back daily to shop for surprise deals.

What’s better than 50% off beauty products? More beauty products at discounted prices! It’s standard practice for Ulta to surprise shoppers with new steals from unexpected brands. However, these deals will be announced on the day of, so check in daily.

3. Prepare for extra haircare deals.

If haircare products are a top priority, you’re in luck. Per The Krazy Coupon Lady, Ulta’s new and improved sale will feature select haircare products with 2 for $25 deals.

4. Ulta’s Diamond and Platinum level beauty rewards members have an advantage.

On March 3, Ulta’s Diamond and Platinum level beauty rewards members will score early access to items. First-level beauty members and the public can shop for those deals later.

5. Ulta will provide weekly sale previews to help you plan.

Shoppers can preview beauty deals on Wednesdays before and during the sale: March 6, March 13, and March 20.

As the winter season shifts into spring, your beauty routine naturally calls for some tweaks. Ulta’s sale comes in major clutch to help you stock up on weather-friendly favorites sans a hit to your wallet. Happy Shopping, beauties!

DON’T MISS:

Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta As Diversity And Inclusion Advisor

TRIED IT: Urban Skin Rx’s Smaller Pores Serum Is Liquid Gold For Healthy Skin

The 4-1-1 On How To Shop Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com