Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend Sheila Johnson, the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television. She is a woman who has eclipsed a billion dollar net worth point and built an empire that includes sports, entertainment and hospitality.
She’s the first black woman to be a co-owner of three professional sports teams the Washington Capitals hockey team, the Washington Wizards, NBA team and the Washington Mystics WNBA team. She also owns a number of luxury hotels and resorts. She was awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Award for her commitment to character and making the world a better place, especially for people of color.
When I interviewed her on my podcast, she shared that the key to her success or persistence and a strong spiritual faith where she said strong spiritual faith. You can get you through anything.
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
Her Story Sheila Johnson: A Lesson in Success | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com
