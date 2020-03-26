Keeping Your Home Clean – Covid-19 Precautions

Coronavirus can live on different surfaces, and on some for even 3 days or longer.

Some tips to help you keep your home clean and safe:

The CDC recommends you clean and disinfect things like doorknobs, light switches, phones, remotes, keyboards, kids toys, faucets and toilets.

Clean surfaces. Use a detergent or soap and water.

Then,

Disinfect to kill pathogens. Using chemicals kills germs on surfaces. Use an EPA approved disinfectant, because not all products kill the coronavirus.

If you didn’t use gloves, afterwards, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Also,

Wash clothing on the warmest setting. Don’t forget to clean and disinfect your hamper as well. It is a good idea to line your hamper with a trash bag.

Disinfect packages as a precaution. While there is no evidence that covid-19 is being spread by mail, the virus has been found to be able to live on cardboard for 24 hours.

Be careful. Be safe. Be responsible. Protect your family. Protect others.

