Walmart In Towson To Close Next Month

A local Walmart in our area will be closing its doors.
The location on Putty Hill Avenue in Towson will close on April 5.
“This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a careful and thoughtful review process,” Walmart said in a statement. “We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S. and unfortunately some do not meet our financial expectations. While our underlying business is strong, this store hasn’t performed as well as we hoped.”
According to the company, all store workers will be paid through June 14, while also having the opportunity to transfer to another location. Eligible employees choosing not to transfer will receive severance.
“We hope most of the 207 associates at this store will want to continue their careers with Walmart by transferring to another nearby store,” the company said.
Additionally, customers using the store’s pharmacy can have their prescriptions transferred to another store.
At this time, the company says it has no plans to close other stores in the region.
