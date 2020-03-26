Safeway Hiring 1,000 Positions In The DMV

In response to the high number of unemployment claims because of the coronovirus pandemic, Safeway Supermarket is opening 1,000 positions in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Viriginia) area.

Jobs range from in-store employees, to delivery drivers, to distribution center employees. The company is looking to fill these jobs immediately.

In some instances, paid training is available, with flexible scheduling and employee discounts. Employees may also be eligible to receive significant benefits and paid vacation/holidays per union contracts.

You can apply online at Safeway’s website, http://www.safeway.com/careers or inquire directly with the individual store directors.

This is great news for those who’s income has been negatively impacted by these trying times.

