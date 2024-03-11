The late Muhammad Ali has always been considered to be the greatest in the world of professional boxing. However, his greatness also had a lasting impact in rings of other arenas… including the wrestling ring.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Ali will be honored by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with a posthumous induction into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
Variety exclusively reports that the boxing icon, who passed away in 2016, will be inducted during the Hall of Fame Ceremony on April 5 at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, one day before the kickoff of WrestleMania 40. He will be inducted by his widow, Lonnie Ali.
Ali had dabbled in professional wrestling throughout his career. In 1976, he famously participated in an exhibition match with Japanese wrestling icon Antonio Inoki in Tokyo. He would go on to appear in the very first WrestleMania in 1985, serving as guest referee in the main event, where Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. faced off against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.
Ali is the latest inductee announced for the Class of 2024. Other inductees include Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and tag team U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham). More inductees are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be livestreamed exclusively on Peacock on April 5, beginning at 10 pm EST/ 9 pm CT.
Muhammad Ali To Be Posthumously Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame was originally published on hiphopnc.com
