Marvin Sapp Joins ‘Unsung Live: at Home’ Series Friday March 27th

Many of us are stuck at home and what better way to do all the things you’ve put off or just give your mind a break from all that’s going on in the world (information overload, anyone?), than with unforgettable live performances from some of your favorite artists! We’re continuing our Unsung Live: At Home series this week with Gospel music heavyweight, Marvin Sapp.

What better way to not only encourage but also show us we can still have a great time indoors than with the music that has undoubtedly become the soundtrack to a lot of our lives. Join us on TV One’s Facebook and Instagram Friday, March 27 at 3p EST to catch the action live along with a Q&A.

TELL US: What would you like to hear him perform?

