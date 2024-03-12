Listen Live
Her Story: Cicely Tyson – The Pursuit Of Excellence| Dr. Willie Jolley

| 03.12.24
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Cicely Tyson – The Pursuit Of Excellence”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Cicely Tyson. Cicely Tyson grew up in Harlem and decided to become an actress, even against her mother’s wishes. She decided to outwork everyone, and she became a world-renowned actress who won many, many awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

And she kept pursuing excellence all the way, all the way, excellence all the way up until the end of her life. And at 96 years old, when she had been promoting her new book, the day before she died. I love this quote by Cicely Tyson, “If you want to succeed, you must not quit. You must fight.”  

Look, I’m gonna keep fighting until I drop. It’s just a matter of having some faith. faith in God and faith in the fact that as long as you’re able to draw breath. You have a chance. I love it today. Keep believing. Keep fighting. Keep going.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Her Story: Cicely Tyson – The Pursuit Of Excellence| Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

