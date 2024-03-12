Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]

Published on March 12, 2024

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty

Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”

Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate

XPOSE Fitness

Business Description: “Xpose your inner diva!”
Business Website: www.xposefitness.com

Jet Set Shoe Service

Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”

Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [3-12-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

