Her Story: Rosa Parks – Boycott Your Fears| Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Rosa Parks – Boycott Your Fears”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Rosa Parks. We know that she was a seamstress who refused to give up her seat for a white person when the bus driver told her to move. She said no and she said no matter what he said, she was not moving. She was arrested, and that sparked the Montgomery Bus boycott.

From that boycott a young preacher was named to become the leader, and his name was Martin Luther King Jr. And that boycott was the event that led to bus segregation being outlawed. Rosa Parks said. “I learned that a made up mind will diminish fear and when you make up your mind, you could overcome any fear.”

She not to become known as the mother of the movement. My lesson for you today is to make up your mind. Tell your fears to sit down and shut up.

