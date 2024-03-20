Listen Live
Dawkins & Dawkins Reflect on 30 Years of Making Music and Share Upcoming Plans

Published on March 20, 2024

Dawkins & Dawkins

Source: Dawkins And Dawkins / Reach Media Inc. / Dawkins And Dawkins / Reach Media Inc.

In a recent interview, gospel music duo Dawkins & Dawkins discussed their faith-based approach to music, their enduring partnership, and exciting plans for the future.

Erica highlighted the duo’s signature style, which blends love and faith. Anson Dawkins, one half of the brotherly duo, explained, “It’s really been just a part of who we are… We feel like God is love, so out of what we have within us, we decide to write about that and decide to live about that.”

The conversation explored how they balance their individual achievements with their collaborative efforts. Anson, a seasoned worship pastor of two decades, and Eric, a highly sought-after singer, songwriter, and producer for over 30 years, boast impressive individual careers. Eric revealed the secret to their seamless collaboration: their unshakeable bond as brothers and business partners. “We’ve always been close our whole life,” Eric shared, “It just comes out in the music that’s related, um, in what we write and how we perform.”

The interview delved into their personal history, with Eric crediting their upbringing for their strong connection. He emphasized their ability to forgive each other quickly, which they attribute to their faith and commitment to love and accountability within their partnership.

Looking ahead to their 30th anniversary in music, Dawkins & Dawkins shared exciting plans. They’ll be releasing new music, revisiting classics like “Child of God,” and embarking on a celebratory tour. The duo expressed their unwavering dedication to creating music, stating their intention to keep making music for as long as they can.

For fans who want to stay connected and follow their musical journey, Dawkins & Dawkins are active on social media: Instagram (@officialdndmusic), Facebook (@officialdnd), and YouTube (@officialdnd).

