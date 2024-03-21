Listen Live
Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 03.21.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Ketanji Brown Jackson – “I Might Be The First, But I Will Not Be The Last!”

We’ve been celebrating women’s History Month and the day we want to celebrate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Ohh, this is such an exciting time because she has made a commitment to excellence.  

I love something she said. She said it has taken 232 years and 115 prayer appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of The United States. But we made it, she said. We made it all and I will not be the last, she said.  

Pursue excellence and everything you do always be the best that you can be. Take these words and run with them. Be the best, pursue excellence and when a door opens that you open, make sure you’re not the last one to go through it.  

Her Story: Janice Bryant Howroyd – Built For Success | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

