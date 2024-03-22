Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers will be hosting a youth football camp this July in Severn, MD.

Scheduled for July 19, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Archbishop Spalding High School, the camp is for children ages 6 to 16 and will provide children with “valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.”

Participants can expect lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. Additionally, children will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Every attendee will receive a camp team photo with Zay Flowers, a limited-edition Zay Flowers FlexWork Football Camp shirt, and will be able to take home items from event sponsors.

For pricing and additional details, click here for more info.

