Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers will be hosting a youth football camp this July in Severn, MD.

Scheduled for July 19, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Archbishop Spalding High School, the camp is for children ages 6 to 16 and will provide children with “valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.”

Participants can expect lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. Additionally, children will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Every attendee will receive a camp team photo with Zay Flowers, a limited-edition Zay Flowers FlexWork Football Camp shirt, and will be able to take home items from event sponsors.

For pricing and additional details, click here for more info.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Local

Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Celebration - Lent
Radio One Exclusives

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's 'The Book Of John Gray'
National News

John Gray’s Affair Was More Than Emotional And His Voicemails Prove It

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close