The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.
Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81
-
5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
5 Classic Gospel Songs That Will Never Get Old