Listen Live
Local

Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key Bridge in US collapses after cargo ship collision

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.

Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

 

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Ash wednesday, crucifix made of ash, dust as christian religion. Lent beginning
Radio One Exclusives

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Silhouettes of crucifix necklace symbol with bright sunbeam on the colorful sky background
Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close