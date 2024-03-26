Listen Live
Entertainment

Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

For many Southern churchgoers, whether based in Alabama or tuning in from online, Sundays are reserved for serving the Lord under the roof of Rock City Birmingham. However, while praising God and making a difference in the world by way of spreading love in His name is what attracts people to the church the most, a good portion of its attendance can be accredited to the leadership of Pastor Mike Jr.

After having him stop through “My First Time” this week with one uplifting story of finding purpose, it was very clear to see why!

 

 

RELATED: MFT: Kevin Liles Remembers The First Time One Of His Record Deals Brought Family Together

Pastor Mike Jr. has been quite the giving man throughout his career in ministry and music alike, and he gave those props to the child within who was extremely eager to give $1 to every person who he came across. Although his dad was there to help teach him the value of money, it was Mike’s big heart that ultimately lasted and is still beating strong to help anyone in his path.

 

Warm your hear with this great “My First Time” story by Pastor Mike Jr. below:

 

 

The post My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose appeared first on Black America Web.

Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Entertainment

Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

National

5 Scriptures To Help Renew Your Strength This Week

Palm sunday, hosanna tothe king - Two green palm leave cross green cross crucifix sign on oval background vector design
Entertainment

The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Ash wednesday, crucifix made of ash, dust as christian religion. Lent beginning
Radio One Exclusives

3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close