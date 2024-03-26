Faith Walking with Guest Anthony Brown

Get up mornings with Erica Campbell. I’m Anthony brown. And we’re talking get you got that too. You have the ability to get past your pale, read from Joyce Meyer. “She said no matter what is what is going on in your life right now, keep you from having an amazingly good future.” When I read that it reminding me family of how many times how many of us are living our lives from yesterday’s standpoint, it’s not that hard. You know what I mean? You just sit there, you’re thinking you’re riding the car, you’re sitting home, you’re at work and all. You think about our past experiences. That’s not bad. But when you live in the past or when you are held captive by your past that’s that’s when you’re in danger.

It’s challenging for us sometimes to let go of things that have happened in our past, especially when there are things that are unresolved when we spend so much time on should or would have, could, is or, you know, we long for second chances to reduce situations or even sometimes when you are longing for an apology, you may never get.

Here’s the new flash that I learned in life. Life keeps going y’all. It keeps going. Even when you face things that stop you in your tracks, but you will learn is that if you stop moving forward, it doesn’t stop life from moving forward. If I’m honest, there’s even the moments and times in my life when I’ve been upset and resentful at other people for not stopping and continuing to live their lives when it seems like my world has stopped, but your life keeps going.

Here is the amazing promise that I found in God’s word. We’re going to Romans 8:18 is one of my favorite tips.

For what I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.

That scripture gave me life this morning, why? It’s basically letting you know that whatever you have faced in your past, it pales in comparison to the glorious future that is in front of you. It’s giving you every reason, every reason to get past your past.

So here’s the other good news. No matter what your past was, it does not have power over your future unless you let it. So please do not forsake the gift that you have called today each and every day you wake up, you have the opportunity to start fresh and move further away from your past and closer to a glorious future. That’s what you’re here for? That’s where your business is for your family. It’s for your finances. That’s for your future. So here’s what I want you to consider and ask yourself this morning. If you can set your mind to it, what glorious future dream are you believing in God for?

