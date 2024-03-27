Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It”

We’ve been sharing messages all month about women’s History Month. This is one you want to share with everybody. You know, it’s the story of a great human computer, Katherine Johnson, that some of you might say. Well, who’s Katherine Johnson? Well, she was a lady who was immortalized in the famous hit movie hidden figures, and she was portrayed by Taraji P Henson, and she was a famous mathematician who made it possible for John Glenn to orbit the Earth and return facing, and made it possible for the Apollo 11 astronauts to get to the moon and get back safely. John Glenn said he would not leave Earth without cash. Trent Johnson’s computation and her giving him the go sign before. And now, so she made history also because she was the first black woman to integrate the Graduate School at the University of West Virginia.

In 2015, President Obama gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I love this quote by Katherine Johnson, she said. I’ve never had an inferiority iaauw never have and never will. I’m as good as anyone, and so are you friends. She was so right. Today makes a commitment to be the best. You that you can be. You were born to be great. You have to believe you were born to be great. You cannot feel inferior. No one accepts inferior unless you allow yourself to accept it. So today I’m saying to you.

Be the one you were born to be one you were born to be, be great and be like Katherine Johnson. And make history by being the best you that you can be.

