Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Published on March 27, 2024

The Maryland State Police and other officials continued recovery efforts Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said there will be a long, thorough investigation.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

