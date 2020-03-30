CLOSE
Safe Grocery Shopping Tips During Covid-19 And Beyond

Raw salmon steak

Source: fcafotodigital / Getty

During this covonavirus pandemic, we have to eat. Which means we have to go to the grocery market, big box club, even your local corner store to get the things that we need to sustain us. Even ordering take out has become a difficult decision.

Here a few simple tips from the CDC to help you and your family stay safe:

1. At the store, wipe your cart down.

2 Maintain social distancing – 6 feet at the register and in the aisles.

3. Commit to what you are buying. Make a list and then only touch the items you plan to put in your cart.

4. Don’t shop if you have respiratory symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

5. Plan what you will buy for 2 weeks.

6. Try to wait 24 hours before you bring food in the house. If you cannot wait, wipe down your items (bottles, boxes, etc.) with a standard disinfectant cleaner and also wipe down your countertops before and after.

7. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap, and even consider changing or washing your clothes after your trip to the store.

If you are ordering out, take items out of the original box or container. Throw it away and wipe down any countertops in your kitchen. Research shows the virus lives on cardboard for up to 24 hours. Still, officials advise people to wash their hands before and after opening those packages.

In these times, we can never be too safe.

    

