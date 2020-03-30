CLOSE
Sound of Praise with Maurette
HomeSound Of Praise With Maurette

Civil Rights Icon Rev. Joseph Lowery Has Died At Age 98

MARLIN LEVISON ¬• mlevison@startribune.com 01/15/06 - Assign#100914- The Reverend Joseph Lowery was the guest speaker at the Celebrate the Dream 2006 program held at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis Sunday evening. The event celebrated the memor

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

Rev. Joseph Lowery, a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and a social justice icon often hailed as the “dean” of the American civil rights movement, died over the weekend of natural causes. He was 98 years old.

Rev. Lowery worked alongside leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson, and played a prominent role in organizing the protests, civil disobedience, and political pressure campaigns that helped combat racial segregation in America in the 1960s. But he didn’t stop there. His life was a life-long testament to the never ending work to battle racial injustice of any kind.

Rev. Joseph Lowery

Source: Mickey Adair / Getty

    

Rev. Lowery was born in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1921 and was inspired to become a civil rights activist after an incident with a white police officer when he was an early teen. He co-founded the SCLC in 1957 and helped coordinate the historic 1955 Montgomery bus boycott, among other protests.

He was respected and called upon by many former presidents. But certainly a highlight for all was when the first black president of the United States, President Barack Obama, asked Rev. Lowery to deliver the benediction at his inauguration in 2009. During the inauguration, Rev. Lowery offered a prayer as part of his blessing: “In the joy of a new beginning, we ask you to help us work for that day when black will not be asked to get in back; when brown can stick around; when yellow will be mellow; when the red man can get ahead, man; and when white will embrace what is right. That all those who do justice and love mercy say Amen.”

Six months after the inauguration, President Obama awarded Rev. Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the nation.

We honor the life and legacy of Rev. Joseph Lowery. Rest in Peace.

    

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Civil Rights , Dr. Martin Luther King , rev. joseph lowery

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Close