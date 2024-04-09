Patrick Lundy & The Ministers Of Music Release Amped Version Of Their Hit “Won’t He Make A Way Somehow” Featuring Grammy®-Nominated Artist Canton Jones

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Washington, DC — In November 1994, some of the most outstanding vocalists in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, many of whom are ministers of music, choir directors, music educators, soloists, and ordained ministers, joined together as one unified choir. Under the leadership of Patrick Lundy, these talented individuals have become one of the nation’s most prestigious Gospel choirs, Patrick Lundy and The Ministers of Music.

After thirty years in Gospel music, nine albums, and multiple singles topping the Billboard and Mediabase radio charts, Patrick Lundy and The Ministers of Music (PL&MOM) have once again delivered an inspirational hit song, “Won’t He Make A Way Somehow.”

PL&MOM originally released “Won’t He Make A Way Somehow” on their STANDIN’’ album in 2003. Lundy commissioned a remake of the track with multiple Grammy®-nominated producer Cedric Thompson, powerhouse vocalist Lakisha Goldsberry, and multiple Stellar Award-winning and Grammy®-nominated CHH icon Canton Jones.

“This song is a big song and multigenerational,” says Canton Jones of CAJO Records. “It’s the type of music that brings families, communities, and different people together.”

The new amped version of “Won’t He Make A Way Somehow” is available now on all digital music outlets. It is one of the many songs in the catalog of hits written by Lundy and performed by other artists, groups, and choirs worldwide. Listen To: “Won’t He Make A Way Somehow”

Lundy is a highly sought-after composer, arranger, and workshop clinician. He is the Chair of the Vocal Music Department and Concert Choir Director at the world-renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. Under Lundy’s leadership, the choir has performed at several Presidential inaugurations, Congressional Black Caucus events, and the investiture ceremony of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ketanji Brown Jackson. PL&MOM has also performed at the PBS Memorial Day and “A Capitol Fourth” Productions concerts from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, accompanying prominent artists Yolanda Adams, Gloria Estefan, Meghan Linsey, Kenny Loggins, Barry Manilow, Cassadee Pope, Alisan Porter, Amber Riley, and CeCe Winans.

PL&MOM will celebrate their 30th anniversary with a live recording of the second installment of their Anthems, Hymns, and Spirituals album in Philadelphia, PA, on July 21. In addition, they will be making appearances at key Gospel music conferences this summer, including The Chorus America Conference, The United Music and Arts Conference, and The National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses.

Find out more about PL&MOM at plundymom.org.

