Sandbags Available Ahead Of Heavy Rain Headed To The Baltimore Area

Published on April 10, 2024

Sandbags and big bags placed to protect houses against water damage due to heavy rain and flood of the river

Source: SimonSkafar / Getty

Ahead of heavy downpours, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation will make sandbags available for city residents and business owners due to possible isolated flooding in low-lying areas this week.

Limited quantities of sandbags available will be available on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:

NOTE: The sandbags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.  

Rain is expected mid to late Thursday afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely.

