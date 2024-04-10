Best Skincare Products For Melanated Skin

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Spring Sephora Savings Event is live and in full effect. April 9 through April 15, Beauty Insiders get 10-30% off all items in-store and online.

At the top of our list of items to grab are those proven to nourish, complement, and protect melanated skin. Thanks to barrier-breakers like Rihanna, Michelle Ranavat, Olamide Olowe, and Shani Darden, inclusion is no longer a buzzword and melanated skin is no longer an afterthought. This year we celebrate Sephora’s widest array of options specially formulated to allow the richly-hued to have their best skin yet.

Skincare is self-care. Here are our top picks:

This clinically proven brightening serum is suitable for all skin types. Its saffron infusion targets dark spots, evens skin tone, and reduces appearance of fine lines. If your skincare concerns include dullness, uneven texture, acne or blemishes, this is the treatment for you.

Sold exclusively at Sephora, this Black-woman owned brand is getting anti-aging right with its cult-favorite retinol and AHA serum. Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform Treatment Serum is clinically shown to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while visibly firming and brightening for glowing, younger-looking skin.

You’ve probably seen Topicals’ signature pink and red under eye masks on social media but have you heard about the fan-favorite dark spot fader? The Faded Serum for Dark Spots and Discoloration is made with a combo of vegan ingredients that reduces stubborn discoloration, while keeping the skin moisturized for an irresistible glow.

Now available in two delicious scents, the Barrier Repair Cloud Body Cream from 54 Thrones is sure to be your go-to spring moisturizer. Its a nongreasy body cream made with peptides, resurrection plant & hyaluronic acid to repair skin’s moisture barrier. Pair it with the 54 Thrones Butter Cream Body Wash for supple skin and a glow that lasts all day.

Cay Skin Founder, Winnie Harlow, was inspired by her Caribbean roots when creating this product. Knowing melanated skin needs protection from the sun’s harmful rays too, she helped birth a sunscreen that is both effective and aesthetically pleasing. This broad spectrum SPF 50 mist, is lightweight, non-greasy, and leaves no white cast. (IYKYK)

Say bye-bye to pesky blackheads with The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Acne + Blackheads Hyaluronic Acid. The reviews are full of repeat buyers and customers who saw results after just one use. Not to mention it’s certified Clean at Sephora, Cruelty-free, and suitable for all skin types.

This powerful anti-aging treatment is great for hydrating and plumping. Not to mention it fades dark spots and smooths uneven texture on all skin types. If you like to layer matching products try their Youth Essentials Kit – complete with the cleanser, signature essence, and lightweight cream moisturizer.

Sans alcohol, oil, and silicone, this daily surface exfoliator promises to smooth skin texture, even tone, and boost luminosity. It was voted a Community Favorite, aka a most talked-about product by Beauty Insider Community members, and is truly a crowd pleaser.

This must have lip balm is a 2023 Allure Best of Beauty award winner. Available in 8 colors that complement melanated skin well, the silky balm uses a combo of vegan butters and waxes to naturally moisturize, soothe, relieve, and condition parched lips.

Well-loved brand, Drunk Elephant, gave us another reason to rave with its (now refillable!) protein moisturizer. The unique formula combines signal peptides, growth factors, amino acids, and pygmy waterlily to improve the appearance of skin’s tone, texture, and firmness. According to reviews it islightweight, yet highly moisturizing, and sure to leave you with a signature melanin glow.

