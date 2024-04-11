Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!
April 10th – 17th First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
April 22nd – 30th Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)
Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!
CLICK HERE TO VOTE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!
- Navigating Accusations with Love and Wisdom
- Bebe Winans To Release First Song In Four Years, “Father in Heaven”
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards! was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Bishop Hezekiah Walker Breaks Ground On Affordable Housing Development In East Brooklyn
-
What Are The Seven Last Words Of Jesus Christ?