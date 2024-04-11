Listen Live
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Published on April 11, 2024

Help Get Up! Mornings head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the radio stations who have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for gospel music. If you are a member of the Get Up! church and enjoy waking up with Erica and Griff weekday mornings, submit your vote!

 

April 10th – 17th     First Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

April 22nd – 30th     Second Ballot Voting (PUBLIC VOTING)

 

Vote Get Up! Mornings as Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year at the 2024 Stellar Awards below!

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

