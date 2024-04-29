Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Tina Campbell stopped by Get Up! Mornings for a Ministry Minute. She’s talking all about letting go, and letting God!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tina’s Campbell’s Ministry Minute: Let Go and Let God
- Gospel Songs This Week (April 26): CeCe Winans, Todd Dulaney, Aaron Cole & More
- Pastor Albert Tate Redefines “Your Season”
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Tina’s Campbell’s Ministry Minute: Let Go and Let God was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47
-
Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday