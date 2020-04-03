Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The other day, GRIFF shared a prayer for the women whose hands and feet are looking like men’s due as a result of quarantine, and today he sent one out for the fellas who’ve been missing barbershops. Listen up top!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Women’s Hands & Feet During Quarantine [VIDEO]

Griff’s Prayer For Churches Stuck In the Past [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Barbershops [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted April 3, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: