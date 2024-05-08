Listen Live
Capitol Hill Honors Civil Rights Icon Daisy Bates with Historic Statue Unveiling

05.08.24
Daisy Bates Foundation GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

The Capitol Hill is set for a historic event today as the legacy of civil rights icon Daisy Bates takes center stage. Cheryl Jackson spoke with Charles King, the president of the Daisy Bates Foundation, about the significant statue unveiling happening on Capitol Hill.

King expressed his excitement about the event, which will see the enshrinement of Daisy Bates in Statuary Hall at the Capitol. This move comes after a decision in 2019 to replace the existing figures from Arkansas with Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash.

For those unfamiliar with Daisy Bates, King highlighted her pivotal role as the president of the Arkansas NAACP. He recounted how Bates and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund were instrumental in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954. Bates further made history when she led the charge for the integration of Little Rock Central High School in 1957, a significant moment in the civil rights movement.

Related Article: ‘Rosa Parks Day’: CBC Urges Congress To Adopt Federal Holiday In Honor Of Civil Rights Icon

The unveiling ceremony is an invitation-only event but will be simulcasted on C-SPAN, allowing people from all over to witness this historic occasion. Daisy Bates will join Rosa Parks and Mary McLeod Bethune as the third African American female figure in Statuary Hall.

To learn more about Daisy Bates and the foundation dedicated to preserving her legacy, interested individuals can visit daisybatesmuseum.org.

