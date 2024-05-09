E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

“GRIFF” & Erica have worked on making the E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories bring biblical principles and stories come to life for the last 7 years. For the project’s 8th anniversary, Get Up! has partnered with Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, the creators of ‘PK’s Corner’!

PK’s Corner is an amazing christian ministry (based in Austin, Texas) that uses puppets to glorify the Lord. This Get Up! and PK’s Corner collaboration is only the beginning to something truly amazing!

Pastor Chris or Pastor Kim would love to bring their Puppet Ministry to your church or next event! Contact them at Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com