Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

| 05.09.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Reach Media Inc.

“GRIFF” & Erica have worked on making the E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories bring biblical principles and stories come to life for the last 7 years. For the project’s 8th anniversary, Get Up! has partnered with Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, the creators of ‘PK’s Corner’!

Pastors Chris & Kim McAllister, PKs Corner

Source: other / other

PK’s Corner is an amazing christian ministry (based in Austin, Texas) that uses puppets to glorify the Lord. This Get Up! and PK’s Corner collaboration is only the beginning to something truly amazing!

Pastor Chris or Pastor Kim would love to bring their Puppet Ministry to your church or next event! Contact them at Pkscornerpuppeteers@gmail.com

“Jesus continued: “There was a man who had two sons. The younger one said to his father, ‘Father, give me my share of the estate.’ So he divided his property between them.” -Luke 15:11

WATCH THE PRODIGAL SON BELOW

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

E&G True Bible Stories: The Prodigal Son  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close