Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Dr. Joel Tudman Shares Insights on Effective Communication and Listening in New Book ‘Listen, Learn, Love, Speak

| 05.09.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Dr. Joel Tudman GUMEC

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Dr. Joel Tudman recently joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to discuss his new book, “Listen, Learn, Love, Speak.” In their conversation, Dr. Tudman highlighted the importance of effective communication and how it can impact relationships positively or negatively.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Addressing the impact of miscommunication, Dr. Tudman shared personal examples of communication gone wrong, emphasizing the potential damage such misunderstandings can cause in relationships. “Sometimes you don’t even know what’s the wrong approach because you’re not healed. You won’t know what’s wrong until after possibly therapy or many run-ins to recognize that this is a pattern that you’re doing,” he explained.

The book delves into personal examples of communication gone wrong and how the wrong approach can damage relationships. Dr. Tudman highlighted the significance of healing and self-awareness in effective communication, noting that unresolved issues can lead to unintentional harm in interactions with others.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

He stressed the significance of listening as a fundamental aspect of communication, describing it as a lost art in today’s fast-paced world. Dr. Tudman urged readers to master the art of listening, learning, and loving before speaking, saying, “I want you to learn how to speak as love. I want you to learn how to really listen and keep listening connected to learning, and keep learning connected to love.”

Related Article: Healthy Ever After: June is National Effective Communication Month

Listeners were encouraged to visit Dr. Tudman’s website at discoveringjoy.com or connect with him on Instagram for more information. The interview concluded with appreciation for the opportunity to share insights on effective communication and the importance of listening in fostering healthy relationships.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Dr. Joel Tudman Shares Insights on Effective Communication and Listening in New Book ‘Listen, Learn, Love, Speak  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close