Tony Terry Sings Impromptu First Dance For Social Distancing Wedding

R & B crooner Tony Terry had the opportunity to sing his Billboard Chart Topping hit, “With You”, to a couple who was social distancing in a park in Lawrenceville, Georgia for their wedding ceremony.

Terry says he just happened to be walking in the park – “socially distancing ourselves of course” – when we see a couple getting married and asked if he could sing for their first dance.

“With You” is Terry’s biggest hit to date and we are sure it has been sung and played at more weddings than we could count.

How special is this?

