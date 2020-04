Who says you can’t have fun while encouraging folks to stay safe?

That’s what Be More Open is doing in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic.

The local media channel posted a video Friday featuring dancers from The Maryland Academy of Dance and various clips showcasing people with their masks on. It’s all in an effort to encourage Baltimoreans to wear their masks as they practice social distancing.

You can check out the full video below. Remember, put your mask on! #BmoreAtHome #WeAreOne

Baltimore Club Mix Encourages City To Put Masks On was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 41 mins ago

