CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is Helping Women Reclaim Their Power With New Facebook Makeover Show 

Check out the touching episode below.

la la anthony

Source: rogers cowan / Screenshot

It’s not enough to say that the world feels like it’s in shambles these days. America and majority of the world is currently at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Presidential campaign feels like an unfunny joke and our African Americans are contracting the the deadly virus at an alarming rate compared to other demographics.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The one glimmer of light that we had as millennials was the highly hopeful thought that Bernie Sanders could possibly be the next President of the United States. But now that that dream has been cancelled, there’s seems to be no hope. No joy. No good, heartwarming moments for the people to enjoy. Thankfully, there are still people in the world doing good and helping lift people’s spirits during this time. Like La La Anthony

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The actress and former host is working with Facebook Watch on a new show called, “La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life”, a series that aims to help women reclaim their power after experiencing personal and professional hardships. In the first episode, La La invites Karrueche Tran to help two lovely ladies regain their confidence and joy after one of the women suffered a toxic relationship and the other is trying to make ends meet for her children after receiving a felony charge and losing her job.

According to Anthony, new episodes of the series were set to premiere once a week, but due to COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to film as many as she liked.

“I’m glad I had one great one in the can to show everybody. Stay tuned for more.”

La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life” debuts on Facebook Watch this Wednesday at 4pm EST. Check out the full episode below.

The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is Helping Women Reclaim Their Power With New Facebook Makeover Show   was originally published on globalgrind.com

La La Anthony

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Who Mocked Coronavirus ‘Hysteria’ Dies After Testing…

A Virginia pastor who didn’t believe the coronavirus hysteria was called for has tested positive for COVID-19. 
04.09.20
No Sis, Putting A Blow Dryer Up Your…

From 5G weakening our immune systems to taking herbs to protect us from contracting the deadly virus, there are a…
04.09.20
See The Masks LL Cool J’s Fashion Designer…

Samaria Leah and her denim brand are giving back one design at a time.
04.02.20
Your Questions About Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Answered [VIDEO]

As the government gets ready to distribute stimulus checks for millions of Americans to help stabilize an economy crippled by…
04.01.20
Tips, Tricks & Free Online Tools For Parents…

Principal James Knight shares tips, tricks and free online tools that parents can take advantage of during the homeschooling process.
04.01.20
Brooks Brothers To Make 150,000 Masks A Day…

The iconic menswear brand is joining the likes of Gap, Nike and Ralph Lauren to help healthcare workers protect themselves…
03.31.20
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Close