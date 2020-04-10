EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family

04.10.20
Kierra Sheard stopped by to tell us about her new song “It Keeps Happening,” a song she says was birthed by a time in her life when she would pray for doors to open and God made it happen. She also dished on the upcoming lifetime movie The Clark Sisters in which she plays her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, and gave an update on her status with covid-19 since her grandparents caught the virus.

Prayers up for the Clark/Sheard family this Easter weekend as her grandparents recover from Coronavirus, she recovers from mild symptoms of it, and The Clark Sister biopic airs on Sunday!

The Clark Sisters biopic is coming to Lifetime very soon!  Titled, The Clark Sister: The First Ladies of Gospel, the movie takes a look at the life and times of the iconic gospel group who went from singing with their mother in choir to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history. A synopsis states: Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as "Twinkie," Kierra Sheard as "Karen," Sheléa Frazier as "Dorinda," Raven Goodwin as "Denise," Angela Birchett as "Jacky") overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry. The movie debuts on Lifetime on April 11 at 8 p.m EST.

EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family  was originally published on getuperica.com

