EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Kierra Sheard stopped by to tell us about her new song “It Keeps Happening,” a song she says was birthed by a time in her life when she would pray for doors to open and God made it happen. She also dished on the upcoming lifetime movie The Clark Sisters in which she plays her mother, Karen Clark Sheard, and gave an update on her status with covid-19 since her grandparents caught the virus.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
Prayers up for the Clark/Sheard family this Easter weekend as her grandparents recover from Coronavirus, she recovers from mild symptoms of it, and The Clark Sister biopic airs on Sunday!
BeBe Winans and Other Winans Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19
Official List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus
EXCLUSIVE: The Clark Sisters Debut “Victory” Single, Discuss Making Of Upcoming Biopic [AUDIO]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
The Clark Sisters Biopic Cast Hosts Press Conference About Lifetime Movie [PHOTOS]
The Clark Sisters Biopic Cast Hosts Press Conference About Lifetime Movie [PHOTOS]
1. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 6 of 27
7. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 9 of 27
10. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 19 of 27
20. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 20 of 27
21. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 21 of 27
22. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 22 of 27
23. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. The Clark Sisters Biopic Press ConferenceSource:Getty 27 of 27
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
EXCLUSIVE: Kierra Sheard Shares Experience Playing Her Mom In ‘The Clark Sisters’ Biopic + How Coronavirus Has Affected Her Family was originally published on getuperica.com