Tye Tribbett Debuts New Song “We Gon’ Be Alright” [EXCLUSIVE]

Tye Tribbett called in today to debut his new song, “We Gon’ Be Alright,” which is so fitting for our current state! After sharing the song, he also shared how he’s been using this quarantined time to realign things in his life. Listen up top!

@AliyaFaust Posted April 24, 2020

