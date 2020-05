During this Coronovirus Pandemic, Tye Tribbett releasess a brand new single “We Gon’ Be Alright”. Its a reake of Kendrick Lamar’s “I’m Gon’ Be Alright”. He changed the lyrics to fit the popular melody and leaves us with the message that we will come out of this pandemic better. It’s a whole positive vide. Check out the lyric video here.

