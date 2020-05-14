CLOSE
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a fatal run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 

Adrian Medearis, 48, was pulled over around 1 a.m. on May 8 for going more than 90 mph. An altercation broke out after an officer determined that he was possibly drunk and proceeded with a DUI arrest. As he was being cuffed from the ground, police say Medearis flipped the officer off of him.

During the struggle, the officer pulled out and fired his taser, but Medearis got a hold of it and that’s when the officer fired his gun, according to ABC 13 Houston. Medearis was shot twice. 

“[The] suspect, during the struggle, was able to retrieve the officer’s taser,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says. “The officer, still giving verbal commands, at some time during that struggle, once the suspect had the taser, discharged his weapon several times.”

Medearis was transported to a hospital where he later died. 

According to his family, he was “a talented gospel recording artist on the rise.” He directed the gospel choir at Evangelist Temple Church of God In Christ and was a former director for the Prairie View A&M Baptist Student Movement gospel choir. He also founded a contemporary gospel group called God’s Anointed People.

Close