Bronner Brothers Iconic Beauty Show Cancelled, But Plans To Go Virtual

With more 30,000 attendees each year, the beloved Black hair brand and organization decided to put public health before profits.

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you have ever been to a Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show, you know that hair isn’t just about how you style you it for work or a date, Black hair is an art form.

The annual event is also a place to get your hands on the best new hair products and tools, catch a glimpse of the hottest stylists and meet other like minds in the game. But, like many other large events such as Essence Fest and the Met Gala, this year’s Bronner Brothers show has also been canceled, the first time in its 74-year history.

Thanks, COVID-19!

But…don’t fret: Not only are Bronner Brothers refunding money for all the folks that registered, but they are also taking their show to the virtual world. While the in-person event as supposed to be held in early August in Atlanta, hair lovers and professionals can still enjoy the show online on Sunday, August 9, and Monday, August 10.

James Bronner, SVP of Show Operations, stressed that his father if he was still alive, would have approved of the virtual component as a way to make sure the show still goes on.

“If my father, Nathaniel Bronner, Sr., was here, he would challenge us to find a way to maximize this moment. So, the show must go on,” Bronner said in a press release.

Adding, “Our goal is to help the Black beauty industry stay inspired, engaged, and educated. We have faced challenges before, and there is no doubt that we will come out of this better and stronger—because we’re in this together.”

According to Hype Hair, Bronners will have the following virtual components:

  • Connect: A digital market will be available to exhibitors and buyers, where they can preview live demos of new products and services for sale
  • Elevate: Advanced educational classes on cut, color, weaves, natural haircare and other techniques, all presented by leading master instructors
  • Learn: A series of webinars on topics such as financial health, how to safely re-open your salon or barbershop, how to disaster proof your business, and maintaining your health behind-the-chair
  • Showcase: A hallmark of BB Shows, competitions will be live-streamed in an exciting and fun display of the industry’s top talent. 

Despite the state of Georgia slowly reopening, we don’t blame Bronner Brothers for canceling their popular highly attended event. With more than 30,000 attendees last year, social distancing at the Georgia World Congress Center would have been impossible. It’s nice to see an organization put public health before their profits.

Bronner Brothers

