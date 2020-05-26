Sephora Reopening 70 Stores in 13 States Across The U.S.

Months after Sephora closed all of its North American stores and laid off a portion of its temporary workers, the popular global beauty brand is reopening this month.

According to Glamour, while stores closed on March 17, the Paris-based makeup and skincare franchise reopened doors in stores in 13 states last Friday including Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Georgia, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, and Alabama.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“While the retail environment will feel different and many factors will remain out of our hands, we’ve learned to embrace what we can control. We are taking an intentionally measured and phased approach to reopening, putting the priority on the health and safety of our communities,” Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora Americas said in a press release.

“As we gradually reopen our stores over the next few months, we have taken great care in how we welcome back our employees and our clients. We are grateful for our clients’ support the past two months, and we want to safeguard the experience for those who want to return to stores. We will follow guidance from the CDC, government and health authorities in tandem with extensive supplemental safety measures, to formalize our new Sephora Health & Hygiene Guidelines, that safeguard the in-store shopping experience.”

Translation: So what does that mean for us?

Marketplace.org noted that you CANNOT test anything, the testers will be display-only, along with “there will be no in-store makeup applications or facials.” This means, you better know exactly what your shade is and what it will look like on your skin tone. The good news? Sephora has a pretty virtual skin-matching system for foundation. If you know your shade, with a few buttons, they can find it in other brands you may want to try.

It also means, they plan on dolling out individually wrapped samples and “augmented reality,” like the app that lets you see how blush or eyeliner would look on your skin, Marketplace reported.

According to Sephora’s Community Website, other precautions include:

thoroughly disinfecting the store before the stores open and spraying throughout the day.

Asking that all staff and customers wear a mask.

Limiting the number of shoppers inside the store at a time.

Providing hand sanitizer throughout the store.

Ensuring that customers stand 6 feet apart from one another.

Checking the temperature of its employees before their shift.

BEAUTIES: With all of these new safety guidelines, will you be stopping in a local reopened Sephora anytime soon or continue to keep shopping online?

