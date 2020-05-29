CLOSE
Report: Derek Chauvin, Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custody

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd‘s neck has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday (May 29) and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. More charges may be added on later according to District Attorney Mike Freeman.

The arrest comes four days after Floyd’s death sparked international protests and an uprising in Minneapolis, resulting in the burning of a police station on Thursday (May 28).

Chauvin, along with three other MPD officers who were seen on camera as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck were fired from the MPD. According to an MPD internal affairs public summary, 18 complaints were made against Chauvin for various acts and items of misconduct. Only two of the 18 complaints against him were “closed with discipline.”

The other three officers have yet to be arrested or charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for order in his state Friday after multiple protests and fires raged into the Minneapolis sky.

“What the world has witnessed since the killing of George Floyd on Monday has been a visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we go from here,” Walz said in a news conference.

He added, “As we put a presence on the street to restore order, it is to open that space, to seek justice and heal what happened,” he said. “I will not in any way not acknowledge that there is going to be that pain, but my first and foremost responsibility to the state of Minnesota is the safety and security of all citizens. We cannot have the looting and recklessness that went on.”

Floyd was arrested on Monday after he allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, according to police.

