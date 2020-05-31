CLOSE
Protestors Gather Outside Baltimore’s City Hall Saturday Night, Some Violence Reported

A second night of protests erupted in Baltimore in response to the death of George Floyd.

A large crowd gathered outside of City Hall. The protest was mostly peaceful, but according to local reports, some demonstrators became violent.

Read on from CBS Baltimore:

Video also captured a bottle being thrown in the direction of police outside City Hall, and a Baltimore Police car that had its rear windshield and rear passenger window smashed out earlier in the day.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported that police arrived in riot gear around 9:30 p.m. after people set off fireworks outside City Hall and were seen standing on top of city-owned vans that were spray-painted with graffiti.

There were reports that arrests were made during demonstrations Saturday night.

“We will protect your right for peaceful protests,” Mayor Jack Young said during a Saturday press conference. “But I have zero tolerance for for anything that approaches chaos and law breaking.”

Baltimore police has coordinated with Maryland State Police to help protect critical infrastructure.

