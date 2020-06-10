CLOSE
Baltimore
Baltimore Suspends Recycling Collections Due To COVID-19 Cases At Eastern Sanitation Yard

Recycling bin

Source: Raja Islam / Getty

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works has halted recycling collections for three weeks. It comes after a significant number of COVID-19 cases arose at DPW’s Eastern Sanitation Yard.

DPW Acting Director Matthew Garbark issued the following statement in a news release:

“DPW is shutting down all operations at the Bowleys Lane Sanitation Facility out of an abundance of caution to protect our solid waste workforce. We are working closely with employees and their families to protect their health during this difficult time.”

DPW said residents who live on the city’s east side might experience a delay in trash collections due to the closure, but they can expect any delays to be resolved no later than Saturday, June 13.

Residents can call 311 to report any missed trash collections.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Suspends Recycling Collections Due To COVID-19 Cases At Eastern Sanitation Yard  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

