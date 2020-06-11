CLOSE
Baltimore
Old Bay Hot Sauce Returns To Stores Next Week

Old Bay Hot Sauce

It’s back! Old Bay’s hot sauce has shipped to stores on the East Coast, including Giant Harris Teeter, Safeway and Wegmans, and could hit shelves as soon as next week.

McCormick said this in a press release:

“When we first launched this special, limited OLD BAY offering in early 2020, we were excited to see the amazing response it received. We knew our loyal Chesapeake-area fans would embrace this hot sauce as the winter escape it was intended to be, however we quickly discovered that fans all over America, and even the world, were seeking it out. We’ve been fielding requests for its return ever since,” Jill Pratt with OLD BAY said in the release. “OLD BAY fans are extremely passionate and loyal, so we are happy to let them know our hot sauce is back for this summer.”

Be honest. How many bottles are you buying?

