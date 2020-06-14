CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth

"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

After taking a week off from Verzuz following “The Healing” with Kirk Franklin and Hezekiah Walker, Swizz Beatz announced on Saturday that John Legend and Alicia Keys would be next up and it would be on the piano keys.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @Aliciakeys vs  @johnlegendon the (piano keys) Friday, June 19th. 8pm est @verzuztv !!” Swizz Beatz wrote on Instagram.

The event taking place on Juneteenth is special for a number of reasons as Juneteenth commemorates the holiday where former Black slaves in Texas discovered they were “free” from caste bondage. The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed in 1863 freeing the slaves but it wasn’t until two years later that all slaves recognized their freedom. It has since become a traditional holiday for Black people.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Keys and Legend’s battle follows some historic matchups including Babyface vs. Teddy RileyHezekiah Walker and Kirk Franklin and Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott. Of all of the Verzuz, Jilly From Philly and the Baduzim singer have the largest audience to date.

Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

alicia keys , John Legend , Juneteenth

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything Supporting Black…

While the popular coffee chain posted on social media that they stand in solidarity with us, they don't want workers…
06.12.20
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter…

Miss Floyd has a full ride to Texas Southern University if she chooses to attend the HBCU.
06.11.20
Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Al Sharpton & Others…

The celebration of George Floyd's life featured gospel heavyweights, local pastors and most of all - a word of God.
06.10.20
Landmark Police Reform Bill Addresses Funding, Chokeholds, Lynching…

House Democrats unveiled their sweeping new landmark legislation aimed at reforming the ways in which police departments enforce the nation's…
06.08.20
Joe Biden Formally Clinches Democratic Nomination For 2020…

The delegate count makes it official that it will be Joe Biden who the Democratic Party nominates for President in…
06.08.20
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…

People like John Legend, Lizzo, and Yara Shahidi show their support.
06.08.20
Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Voters are looking forward to casting ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, they won't…
06.04.20
Minneapolis Holds Memorial For George Floyd As Family,…

Minneapolis was set to honor the life of George Floyd more than a week after the unarmed 46-year-old Black man…
06.04.20
Obama Thanks Protesters, Encourages Young People To Take…

Our forever President Barack Obama addressed the nation during a virtual town hall event to offer some words of reassurance…
06.04.20
Fashion Nova Pledges $1M In Donations To BLM,…

Fashion Nova Cares will donate $1M over the course of the year to multiple organizations including Black Lives Matter, Know…
06.04.20
Close